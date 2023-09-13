All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|9
|6
|3
|30
|26
|20
|Portland
|8
|5
|5
|29
|38
|25
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|4
|28
|26
|19
|OL Reign
|8
|7
|3
|27
|25
|21
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|6
|27
|21
|19
|Washington
|6
|4
|8
|26
|24
|25
|Louisville
|5
|4
|9
|24
|22
|18
|Angel City
|6
|6
|6
|24
|22
|25
|Orlando
|7
|10
|1
|22
|21
|24
|Houston
|4
|6
|8
|20
|12
|15
|Chicago
|6
|10
|2
|20
|22
|39
|Kansas City
|6
|11
|1
|19
|19
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 15
Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
Washington at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 10 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Orlando at Angel City ppd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.