WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego963302620
Portland855293825
North Carolina864282619
OL Reign873272521
Gotham FC756272119
Washington648262425
Louisville549242218
Angel City666242225
Orlando7101222124
Houston468201215
Chicago6102202239
Kansas City6111191928

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 15

Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

Washington at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 21

Orlando at Angel City ppd.

