WLTPtsGFGA
Portland845293723
North Carolina863272316
San Diego863272520
Gotham FC755261816
Washington638262423
OL Reign773242421
Orlando791222123
Louisville449212017
Angel City566212125
Houston458201214
Kansas City6101191927
Chicago5102172039

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 25

San Diego 2, Orlando 1

Saturday, August 26

Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie

Sunday, August 27

Chicago 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Portland 1, Washington 1, tie

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Angel City 2, OL Reign 1

Friday, September 1

Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.

