WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC42315138
Chicago41315128
Portland31413157
ANGEL CITY FC4311378
Houston32312117
OL Reign2241066
Louisville24391014
Gotham FC330956
Washington13691012
Kansas City2428611
Orlando2428918
North Carolina231798

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Portland 4, Houston 0

Friday, June 17

Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

