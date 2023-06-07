All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|5
|1
|4
|19
|25
|11
|San Diego
|6
|3
|1
|19
|17
|11
|Washington
|4
|1
|5
|17
|13
|9
|Gotham FC
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|9
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|1
|16
|17
|13
|Houston
|4
|3
|3
|15
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|11
|Louisville
|2
|3
|5
|11
|13
|12
|Orlando
|3
|6
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Chicago
|3
|6
|1
|10
|14
|23
|Angel City
|2
|5
|3
|9
|13
|19
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|0
|9
|10
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 3
Portland 2, OL Reign 0
Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie
Houston 2, Orlando 0
Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0
Sunday, June 4
San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0
Monday, June 5
Chicago 2, Angel City 1
Friday, June 9
San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Angel City at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Gotham FC at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
