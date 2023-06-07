All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland514192511
San Diego631191711
Washington41517139
Gotham FC53217129
OL Reign541161713
Houston4331599
North Carolina442141011
Louisville235111312
Orlando36110715
Chicago361101423
Angel City25391319
Kansas City37091018

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 3

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie

Houston 2, Orlando 0

Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0

Sunday, June 4

San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0

Monday, June 5

Chicago 2, Angel City 1

Friday, June 9

San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Angel City at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Gotham FC at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you