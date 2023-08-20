All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina852262113
Portland744253421
Gotham FC754251816
Washington637252322
OL Reign763242319
San Diego763242319
Louisville448202017
Houston457191113
Orlando681191521
Angel City466181924
Kansas City6100181826
Chicago591161933

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 18

Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0

Saturday, August 19

Angel City 1, Louisville 1, tie

San Diego 2, Gotham FC 1

Washington 1, Houston 1, tie

Sunday, August 20

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 25

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Chicago at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

OL Reign at Angel City, 8 p.m.

