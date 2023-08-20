All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|2
|26
|21
|13
|Portland
|7
|4
|4
|25
|34
|21
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|4
|25
|18
|16
|Washington
|6
|3
|7
|25
|23
|22
|OL Reign
|7
|6
|3
|24
|23
|19
|San Diego
|7
|6
|3
|24
|23
|19
|Louisville
|4
|4
|8
|20
|20
|17
|Houston
|4
|5
|7
|19
|11
|13
|Orlando
|6
|8
|1
|19
|15
|21
|Angel City
|4
|6
|6
|18
|19
|24
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|0
|18
|18
|26
|Chicago
|5
|9
|1
|16
|19
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 18
Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0
Saturday, August 19
Angel City 1, Louisville 1, tie
San Diego 2, Gotham FC 1
Washington 1, Houston 1, tie
Sunday, August 20
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Chicago at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Angel City, 8 p.m.
