All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|12
|6
|2
|38
|31
|16
|Reign FC
|11
|7
|2
|35
|30
|19
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|5
|32
|26
|14
|Washington
|8
|7
|6
|30
|24
|25
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|8
|29
|23
|18
|Chicago
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|24
|Houston
|8
|7
|5
|29
|27
|25
|Orlando
|7
|7
|7
|28
|26
|27
|Louisville
|4
|12
|5
|17
|16
|37
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|5
|11
|10
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 2
Orlando at Chicago ppd.
Houston at Kansas City ppd.
Reign FC at Portland ppd.
Wednesday, October 6
Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
North Carolina 3, Louisville 1
Houston 3, Portland 2
Saturday, October 9
Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2
Washington 3, Louisville 0
Sunday, October 10
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 13
Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.