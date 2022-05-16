All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|7
|1
|ANGEL CITY FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Orlando
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Louisville
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, May 8
Houston 2, Kansas City 0
Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Orlando 1, Angel City FC 0
Friday, May 13
OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie
Saturday, May 14
Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie
North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.
Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie
Sunday, May 15
San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1
Angel City FC 1, Washington 0
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
