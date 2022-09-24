All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland938354321
OL Reign947342719
San Diego1064343019
Houston956333324
Kansas City956332628
Chicago866303225
Angel City875292222
North Carolina884284333
Orlando596212040
Washington3710192528
Louisville398171934
Gotham FC4160121340

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 16

Louisville 2, Orlando 0

Saturday, September 17

Washington 2, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1

Houston 1, Chicago 0

San Diego 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Louisville 0

Angel City 2, Washington 1

Saturday, September 24

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 30

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

