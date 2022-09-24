All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|9
|3
|8
|35
|43
|21
|OL Reign
|9
|4
|7
|34
|27
|19
|San Diego
|10
|6
|4
|34
|30
|19
|Houston
|9
|5
|6
|33
|33
|24
|Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|26
|28
|Chicago
|8
|6
|6
|30
|32
|25
|Angel City
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|22
|North Carolina
|8
|8
|4
|28
|43
|33
|Orlando
|5
|9
|6
|21
|20
|40
|Washington
|3
|7
|10
|19
|25
|28
|Louisville
|3
|9
|8
|17
|19
|34
|Gotham FC
|4
|16
|0
|12
|13
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 16
Louisville 2, Orlando 0
Saturday, September 17
Washington 2, Gotham FC 0
OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1
Houston 1, Chicago 0
San Diego 1, Angel City 0
Sunday, September 18
Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie
Wednesday, September 21
OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0
North Carolina 3, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Louisville 0
Angel City 2, Washington 1
Saturday, September 24
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 30
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
