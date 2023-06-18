All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|6
|4
|2
|20
|18
|11
|OL Reign
|6
|4
|2
|20
|19
|14
|San Diego
|6
|4
|2
|20
|18
|13
|Washington
|5
|1
|5
|20
|15
|10
|Portland
|5
|2
|4
|19
|26
|14
|Gotham FC
|5
|3
|3
|18
|13
|10
|Houston
|4
|3
|5
|17
|10
|10
|Orlando
|4
|7
|1
|13
|10
|19
|Louisville
|2
|3
|6
|12
|13
|12
|Angel City
|3
|6
|3
|12
|16
|22
|Chicago
|3
|7
|1
|10
|14
|28
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|0
|9
|11
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 10
Washington 2, Angel City 1
North Carolina 5, Chicago 0
OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1
Sunday, June 11
Gotham FC 1, Houston 1, tie
Orlando 3, Portland 1
Saturday, June 17
Angel City 2, San Diego 1
North Carolina 3, Orlando 0
OL Reign 0, Houston 0, tie
Sunday, June 18
Gotham FC at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Chicago at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Angel City, 8 p.m.
