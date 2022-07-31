All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego734252011
Portland616243111
Chicago535202017
OL Reign535201411
Houston543182014
Kansas City543181214
Angel City552171214
Orlando354131226
Gotham FC46012718
Washington158111418
Louisville265111420
North Carolina25391719

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 29

Washington 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Portland 2, Louisville 1

Saturday, July 30

San Diego 1, Chicago 0

OL Reign 3, Angel City 2

Sunday, July 31

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Washington at Louisville, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

