WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC62321189
Chicago514191710
Portland41517228
OL Reign4241696
Houston433151612
ANGEL CITY FC44214810
Kansas City343121014
Louisville244101216
Gotham FC3509512
Washington14691114
Orlando25391126
North Carolina25171214

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 1

Kansas City 2, Houston 1

OL Reign 2, North Carolina 0

Portland 1, Angel City FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 2

Chicago 3, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, July 3

San Diego Wave FC 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Orlando 2, tie

Friday, July 8

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Angel City FC at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

OL Reign at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

