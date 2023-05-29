All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Gotham FC
|5
|2
|2
|17
|12
|8
|Portland
|4
|1
|4
|16
|23
|11
|OL Reign
|5
|3
|1
|16
|17
|11
|San Diego
|5
|3
|1
|16
|16
|11
|Washington
|4
|1
|4
|16
|12
|8
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|12
|7
|9
|Louisville
|2
|3
|4
|10
|12
|11
|Orlando
|3
|5
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Angel City
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|17
|Chicago
|2
|6
|1
|7
|12
|22
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|0
|6
|9
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, May 21
Portland 4, Chicago 0
Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1
Friday, May 26
Houston 2, Kansas City 0
Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie
Saturday, May 27
OL Reign 4, Angel City 1
North Carolina 2, Louisville 1
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Sunday, May 28
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
Saturday, June 3
Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 9
San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.
