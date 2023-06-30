All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland724253318
North Carolina742231911
OL Reign742232115
Washington625232016
Gotham FC643211513
San Diego652201915
Houston436181010
Louisville346151513
Angel City364131622
Orlando481131121
Kansas City490121524
Chicago391101733

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 23

Portland 4, Washington 2

Saturday, June 24

Kansas City 2, Orlando 1

North Carolina 1, Louisville 0

OL Reign 2, San Diego 1

Sunday, June 25

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 0, Angel City 0, tie

Saturday, July 1

Louisville at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Portland at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Angel City, 8 p.m.

