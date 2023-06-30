All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|2
|4
|25
|33
|18
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|23
|19
|11
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|2
|23
|21
|15
|Washington
|6
|2
|5
|23
|20
|16
|Gotham FC
|6
|4
|3
|21
|15
|13
|San Diego
|6
|5
|2
|20
|19
|15
|Houston
|4
|3
|6
|18
|10
|10
|Louisville
|3
|4
|6
|15
|15
|13
|Angel City
|3
|6
|4
|13
|16
|22
|Orlando
|4
|8
|1
|13
|11
|21
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|0
|12
|15
|24
|Chicago
|3
|9
|1
|10
|17
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, June 23
Portland 4, Washington 2
Saturday, June 24
Kansas City 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina 1, Louisville 0
OL Reign 2, San Diego 1
Sunday, June 25
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1
Houston 0, Angel City 0, tie
Saturday, July 1
Louisville at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Portland at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.