All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland514192511
Washington41517139
Gotham FC52217128
San Diego531161611
OL Reign541161713
Houston4331599
North Carolina442141011
Louisville235111312
Orlando36110715
Angel City24391217
Kansas City37091018
Chicago26171222

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 26

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie

Saturday, May 27

OL Reign 4, Angel City 1

North Carolina 2, Louisville 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, June 3

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie

Houston 2, Orlando 0

Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0

Sunday, June 4

San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 9

San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

