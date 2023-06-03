All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|5
|1
|4
|19
|25
|11
|Washington
|4
|1
|5
|17
|13
|9
|Gotham FC
|5
|2
|2
|17
|12
|8
|San Diego
|5
|3
|1
|16
|16
|11
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|1
|16
|17
|13
|Houston
|4
|3
|3
|15
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|11
|Louisville
|2
|3
|5
|11
|13
|12
|Orlando
|3
|6
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Angel City
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|17
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|0
|9
|10
|18
|Chicago
|2
|6
|1
|7
|12
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 26
Houston 2, Kansas City 0
Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie
Saturday, May 27
OL Reign 4, Angel City 1
North Carolina 2, Louisville 1
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Sunday, May 28
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
Saturday, June 3
Portland 2, OL Reign 0
Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie
Houston 2, Orlando 0
Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0
Sunday, June 4
San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 9
San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
