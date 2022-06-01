All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|0
|12
|8
|3
|OL Reign
|2
|1
|3
|9
|5
|4
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|2
|0
|9
|4
|3
|Houston
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|3
|Louisville
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|6
|Orlando
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|12
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|7
|Portland
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5
|Washington
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|5
|Gotham FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|9
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, May 25
OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0
Friday, May 27
Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie
Saturday, May 28
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, May 29
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie
Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0
Monday, May 30
Kansas City 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
