All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|2
|14
|12
|7
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|7
|8
|Houston
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|3
|Chicago
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|8
|Portland
|2
|1
|4
|10
|11
|7
|OL Reign
|2
|2
|3
|9
|5
|5
|Gotham FC
|3
|3
|0
|9
|5
|6
|Washington
|1
|3
|5
|8
|8
|10
|Louisville
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Orlando
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|17
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 4
Chicago 1, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 3, Louisville 0
San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie
Tuesday, June 7
Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie
Wednesday, June 8
Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie
Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 17
Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
