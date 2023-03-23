All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Angel City000000
Chicago000000
Gotham FC000000
Houston000000
Kansas City000000
North Carolina000000
OL Reign000000
Orlando000000
Portland000000
Louisville000000
San Diego000000
Washington000000

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

Kansas City at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

OL Reign at Washington, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

