All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|2
|26
|20
|11
|Portland
|7
|3
|4
|25
|33
|19
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|3
|24
|23
|17
|Washington
|6
|3
|5
|23
|20
|19
|Gotham FC
|6
|4
|3
|21
|15
|13
|San Diego
|6
|6
|2
|20
|19
|16
|Houston
|4
|4
|6
|18
|10
|11
|Louisville
|3
|4
|7
|16
|17
|15
|Orlando
|5
|8
|1
|16
|14
|21
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|0
|15
|16
|24
|Angel City
|3
|6
|4
|13
|16
|22
|Chicago
|4
|9
|1
|13
|18
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 24
Kansas City 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina 1, Louisville 0
OL Reign 2, San Diego 1
Sunday, June 25
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1
Houston 0, Angel City 0, tie
Saturday, July 1
Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Chicago 1, San Diego 0
Orlando 3, Washington 0
North Carolina 1, Houston 0
Kansas City 1, Portland 0
Sunday, July 2
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Portland at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Angel City, 8 p.m.
