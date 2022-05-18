All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC310972
Orlando211756
ANGEL CITY FC210632
Louisville112555
Portland101430
Houston111432
Chicago110333
Washington110322
Gotham FC110334
OL Reign012234
Kansas City021127
North Carolina020024

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 13

OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie

North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.

Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, May 15

San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

