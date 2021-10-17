All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1264403217
Reign FC1283393424
Washington1076362826
Chicago1085352728
Gotham FC858322618
Houston985323129
North Carolina995322823
Orlando797282731
Louisville5125201938
Kansas City3136151432

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, October 16

Louisville 3, Orlando 1

Chicago 2, Kansas City 1

Washington 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 0

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you