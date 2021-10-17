All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|12
|6
|4
|40
|32
|17
|Reign FC
|12
|8
|3
|39
|34
|24
|Washington
|10
|7
|6
|36
|28
|26
|Chicago
|10
|8
|5
|35
|27
|28
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|8
|32
|26
|18
|Houston
|9
|8
|5
|32
|31
|29
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|5
|32
|28
|23
|Orlando
|7
|9
|7
|28
|27
|31
|Louisville
|5
|12
|5
|20
|19
|38
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|6
|15
|14
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 9
Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2
Washington 3, Louisville 0
Sunday, October 10
Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Houston 4, North Carolina 1
Reign FC 3, Chicago 2
Wednesday, October 13
Washington 2, North Carolina 1
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Kansas City 3, Houston 0
Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, October 16
Louisville 3, Orlando 1
Chicago 2, Kansas City 1
Washington 2, Reign FC 0
Sunday, October 17
Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 0
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Thursday, October 28
Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.