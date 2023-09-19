All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland955324025
San Diego973302722
Gotham FC856302319
North Carolina874282721
OL Reign883272523
Washington658262427
Orlando8101252325
Angel City667252427
Louisville559242219
Houston568231315
Kansas City7111222129
Chicago6103212441

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 15

Houston 1, Louisville 0

Saturday, September 16

Gotham FC 2, Washington 0

Kansas City 2, San Diego 1

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, September 17

Angel City 2, Chicago 2, tie

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Thursday, September 21

Orlando at Angel City ppd.

Saturday, September 30

Kansas City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

