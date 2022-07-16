All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC634221911
Chicago515201912
Portland416182410
OL Reign42517118
ANGEL CITY FC542171011
Houston443151613
Kansas City443151114
Gotham FC45012713
Orlando353121226
Louisville255111318
Washington15691115
North Carolina25281416

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 8

Orlando 1, Houston 0

Gotham FC 2, Louisville 1

Saturday, July 9

Angel City FC 2, San Diego Wave FC 1

Sunday, July 10

Kansas City 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 2, Chicago 2, tie

Portland 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Friday, July 15

Angel City FC at North Carolina ppd.

Louisville 0, San Diego Wave FC 0, tie

Saturday, July 16

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

OL Reign at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

