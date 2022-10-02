All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
OL Reign1147403219
Portland1039394924
San Diego1066363221
Kansas City1066362929
Houston1066363527
Chicago976333428
North Carolina985324633
Angel City895292327
Louisville598232335
Orlando5107222245
Washington3910192633
Gotham FC4171131646

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 24

North Carolina 3, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, September 25

Portland 3, Chicago 0

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Orlando 2, tie

Louisville 3, Angel City 1

Friday, September 30

North Carolina 0, San Diego 0, tie

Saturday, October 1

Portland 3, Gotham FC 3, tie

Houston 2, Washington 1

Louisville 1, Kansas City 0

OL Reign 3, Orlando 0

Sunday, October 2

Chicago 2, Angel City 0

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

