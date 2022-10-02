All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|OL Reign
|11
|4
|7
|40
|32
|19
|Portland
|10
|3
|9
|39
|49
|24
|San Diego
|10
|6
|6
|36
|32
|21
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|6
|36
|29
|29
|Houston
|10
|6
|6
|36
|35
|27
|Chicago
|9
|7
|6
|33
|34
|28
|North Carolina
|9
|8
|5
|32
|46
|33
|Angel City
|8
|9
|5
|29
|23
|27
|Louisville
|5
|9
|8
|23
|23
|35
|Orlando
|5
|10
|7
|22
|22
|45
|Washington
|3
|9
|10
|19
|26
|33
|Gotham FC
|4
|17
|1
|13
|16
|46
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 24
North Carolina 3, Gotham FC 0
OL Reign 2, Houston 0
Sunday, September 25
Portland 3, Chicago 0
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Orlando 2, tie
Louisville 3, Angel City 1
Friday, September 30
North Carolina 0, San Diego 0, tie
Saturday, October 1
Portland 3, Gotham FC 3, tie
Houston 2, Washington 1
Louisville 1, Kansas City 0
OL Reign 3, Orlando 0
Sunday, October 2
Chicago 2, Angel City 0
