WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC42214127
ANGEL CITY FC4311378
Houston31312113
Chicago31312118
Portland21410117
Gotham FC320955
OL Reign223955
Washington1358810
Louisville2428812
Orlando2328917
North Carolina231798
Kansas City1425511

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 3

Houston 5, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie

Wednesday, June 8

Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

