WLTPtsGFGA
Portland844283622
North Carolina862262215
Gotham FC754251816
Washington637252322
OL Reign763242319
San Diego763242319
Orlando781222021
Louisville448202017
Houston457191113
Angel City466181924
Kansas City6100181826
Chicago5101161938

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 18

Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0

Saturday, August 19

Angel City 1, Louisville 1, tie

San Diego 2, Gotham FC 1

Washington 1, Houston 1, tie

Sunday, August 20

Orlando 5, Chicago 0

Portland 2, North Carolina 1

Friday, August 25

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Chicago at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

OL Reign at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 1

Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.

