All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|8
|4
|4
|28
|36
|22
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|2
|26
|22
|15
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|4
|25
|18
|16
|Washington
|6
|3
|7
|25
|23
|22
|OL Reign
|7
|6
|3
|24
|23
|19
|San Diego
|7
|6
|3
|24
|23
|19
|Orlando
|7
|8
|1
|22
|20
|21
|Louisville
|4
|4
|8
|20
|20
|17
|Houston
|4
|5
|7
|19
|11
|13
|Angel City
|4
|6
|6
|18
|19
|24
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|0
|18
|18
|26
|Chicago
|5
|10
|1
|16
|19
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 18
Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0
Saturday, August 19
Angel City 1, Louisville 1, tie
San Diego 2, Gotham FC 1
Washington 1, Houston 1, tie
Sunday, August 20
Orlando 5, Chicago 0
Portland 2, North Carolina 1
Friday, August 25
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Chicago at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 1
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m.
Orlando at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.
