WLTPtsGFGA
Portland855293825
North Carolina864282619
San Diego863272520
Gotham FC756272119
Washington638262423
Louisville549242218
OL Reign773242421
Angel City666242225
Orlando791222123
Houston458201214
Kansas City6111191928
Chicago5102172039

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 26

Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie

Sunday, August 27

Chicago 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Portland 1, Washington 1, tie

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Angel City 2, OL Reign 1

Friday, September 1

Angel City 1, Kansas City 0

Saturday, September 2

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Louisville 2, Portland 1

Sunday, September 3

Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 15

Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

