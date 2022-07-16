All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|6
|3
|4
|22
|19
|11
|Chicago
|5
|1
|5
|20
|19
|12
|Portland
|4
|1
|6
|18
|24
|10
|OL Reign
|4
|2
|5
|17
|11
|8
|ANGEL CITY FC
|5
|4
|2
|17
|10
|11
|Houston
|4
|4
|3
|15
|16
|13
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|3
|15
|11
|14
|Gotham FC
|4
|5
|0
|12
|7
|13
|Orlando
|3
|5
|3
|12
|12
|26
|Louisville
|2
|5
|5
|11
|13
|18
|Washington
|1
|5
|6
|9
|11
|15
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|2
|8
|14
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 8
Orlando 1, Houston 0
Gotham FC 2, Louisville 1
Saturday, July 9
Angel City FC 2, San Diego Wave FC 1
Sunday, July 10
Kansas City 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 2, Chicago 2, tie
Portland 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Friday, July 15
Angel City FC at North Carolina ppd.
Louisville 0, San Diego Wave FC 0, tie
Saturday, July 16
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.