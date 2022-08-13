All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland717283615
San Diego744252113
Houston744252617
Chicago635232217
Kansas City644221617
OL Reign546211614
Angel City553181416
Orlando356151630
Louisville268141622
Gotham FC48012924
Washington169121621
North Carolina254102022

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 5

Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie

North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City 2, San Diego 1

Chicago 2, Gotham FC 0

Houston 2, OL Reign 1

Angel City 2, Orlando 2, tie

Wednesday, August 10

Portland 2, Washington 1

Friday, August 12

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

