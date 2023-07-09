All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina842262011
Portland734253319
OL Reign753242318
Washington636242221
Gotham FC644221513
San Diego663212118
Louisville447191916
Orlando681191521
Houston456181012
Chicago591161933
Kansas City5100151726
Angel City365141622

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 1

Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Chicago 1, San Diego 0

Orlando 3, Washington 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 0

Kansas City 1, Portland 0

Sunday, July 2

Angel City 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Friday, July 7

Orlando 1, OL Reign 0

Louisville 2, Kansas City 1

Chicago 1, Houston 0

Saturday, July 8

Washington 2, San Diego 2, tie

Sunday, July 9

Portland at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 18

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

