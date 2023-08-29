All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|8
|4
|5
|29
|37
|23
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|3
|27
|23
|16
|San Diego
|8
|6
|3
|27
|25
|20
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|5
|26
|18
|16
|Washington
|6
|3
|8
|26
|24
|23
|OL Reign
|7
|7
|3
|24
|24
|21
|Orlando
|7
|9
|1
|22
|21
|23
|Louisville
|4
|4
|9
|21
|20
|17
|Angel City
|5
|6
|6
|21
|21
|25
|Houston
|4
|5
|8
|20
|12
|14
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|1
|19
|19
|27
|Chicago
|5
|10
|2
|17
|20
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 25
San Diego 2, Orlando 1
Saturday, August 26
Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie
Sunday, August 27
Chicago 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Portland 1, Washington 1, tie
Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
Angel City 2, OL Reign 1
Friday, September 1
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m.
Orlando at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m.
