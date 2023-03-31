All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland100340
San Diego100332
Gotham FC100321
North Carolina100310
Washington100310
Houston001100
Louisville001100
Chicago010023
Angel City010012
Kansas City010001
OL Reign010001
Orlando010004

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

North Carolina 1, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Chicago 2

Sunday, March 26

Washington 1, OL Reign 0

Portland 4, Orlando 0

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Gotham FC 2, Angel City 1

Saturday, April 1

Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you