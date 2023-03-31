All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|San Diego
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Gotham FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Angel City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Orlando
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 25
North Carolina 1, Kansas City 0
San Diego 3, Chicago 2
Sunday, March 26
Washington 1, OL Reign 0
Portland 4, Orlando 0
Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie
Gotham FC 2, Angel City 1
Saturday, April 1
Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.
OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
