All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
OL Reign41113125
Portland30312178
Washington3031295
Gotham FC4201276
San Diego33091010
Angel City22281112
North Carolina231779
Houston123635
Kansas City2406912
Orlando2406511
Louisville024469
Chicago14141115

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 6

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Orlando 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City 3, Kansas City 2

Friday, May 12

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

