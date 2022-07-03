All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|1
|4
|19
|17
|10
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|8
|Portland
|4
|1
|5
|17
|22
|8
|OL Reign
|4
|2
|4
|16
|9
|6
|Houston
|4
|3
|3
|15
|16
|12
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|4
|2
|14
|8
|10
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|3
|12
|10
|14
|Louisville
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Gotham FC
|3
|5
|0
|9
|5
|12
|Washington
|1
|3
|6
|9
|10
|12
|Orlando
|2
|5
|2
|8
|9
|24
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|1
|7
|12
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 1
Kansas City 2, Houston 1
OL Reign 2, North Carolina 0
Portland 1, Angel City FC 1, tie
Saturday, July 2
Chicago 3, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, July 3
Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.