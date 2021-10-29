All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|13
|6
|4
|43
|33
|17
|Reign FC
|12
|8
|3
|39
|34
|24
|Chicago
|11
|8
|5
|38
|28
|28
|Washington
|10
|7
|6
|36
|28
|26
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|10
|34
|28
|20
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|31
|30
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|5
|32
|28
|23
|Orlando
|7
|10
|7
|28
|27
|32
|Louisville
|5
|12
|6
|21
|20
|39
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|7
|16
|15
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, October 22
Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie
Thursday, October 28
Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie
Friday, October 29
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Saturday, October 30
Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 31
Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.