All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1364433317
Reign FC1283393424
Chicago1185382828
Washington1076362826
Gotham FC8510342820
Houston995323130
North Carolina995322823
Orlando7107282732
Louisville5126212039
Kansas City3137161533

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you