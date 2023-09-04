All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|9
|6
|3
|30
|26
|20
|Portland
|8
|5
|5
|29
|38
|25
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|4
|28
|26
|19
|OL Reign
|8
|7
|3
|27
|25
|21
|Gotham FC
|7
|5
|6
|27
|21
|19
|Washington
|6
|4
|8
|26
|24
|25
|Louisville
|5
|4
|9
|24
|22
|18
|Angel City
|6
|6
|6
|24
|22
|25
|Orlando
|7
|10
|1
|22
|21
|24
|Houston
|4
|6
|8
|20
|12
|15
|Chicago
|6
|10
|2
|20
|22
|39
|Kansas City
|6
|11
|1
|19
|19
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 27
Chicago 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Portland 1, Washington 1, tie
Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
Angel City 2, OL Reign 1
Friday, September 1
Angel City 1, Kansas City 0
Saturday, September 2
Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 3, tie
Louisville 2, Portland 1
Sunday, September 3
Chicago 2, Washington 0
OL Reign 1, Orlando 0
San Diego 1, Houston 0
Friday, September 15
Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.