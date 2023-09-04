All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego963302620
Portland855293825
North Carolina864282619
OL Reign873272521
Gotham FC756272119
Washington648262425
Louisville549242218
Angel City666242225
Orlando7101222124
Houston468201215
Chicago6102202239
Kansas City6111191928

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, August 27

Chicago 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Portland 1, Washington 1, tie

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Angel City 2, OL Reign 1

Friday, September 1

Angel City 1, Kansas City 0

Saturday, September 2

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Louisville 2, Portland 1

Sunday, September 3

Chicago 2, Washington 0

OL Reign 1, Orlando 0

San Diego 1, Houston 0

Friday, September 15

Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

