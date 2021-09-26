All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1152352613
Reign FC1072322719
North Carolina865292313
Chicago875292224
Orlando757282421
Houston775262423
Gotham FC657252016
Washington665231921
Louisville4105171531
Kansas City211511928

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 25

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 1

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Sunday, September 26

Houston 4, Louisville 0

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

