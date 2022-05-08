All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|ANGEL CITY FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Louisville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Orlando
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 30
Portland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago 2, Louisville 1
Sunday, May 1
Washington 2, OL Reign 1
San Diego Wave FC 1, Houston 0
Gotham FC 3, Orlando 0
Saturday, May 7
San Diego Wave FC 4, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, May 8
Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 13
OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Kansas City at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Chicago at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Angel City FC at Washington, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
