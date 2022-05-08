All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC200650
Portland100330
Chicago100321
Washington100321
ANGEL CITY FC100321
Gotham FC110334
North Carolina010012
OL Reign010012
Louisville010012
Houston010001
Orlando010003
Kansas City010003

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 30

Portland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Louisville 1

Sunday, May 1

Washington 2, OL Reign 1

San Diego Wave FC 1, Houston 0

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 0

Saturday, May 7

San Diego Wave FC 4, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, May 8

Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 13

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Chicago at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Angel City FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you