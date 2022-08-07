All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland617253414
San Diego734252011
Houston643212416
OL Reign536211512
Chicago535202017
Kansas City544191416
Angel City552171214
Orlando355141428
Louisville267131622
Gotham FC47012922
Washington159121519
North Carolina254102022

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 30

San Diego 1, Chicago 0

OL Reign 3, Angel City 2

Sunday, July 31

Houston 4, Gotham FC 2

Orlando 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, August 5

Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie

North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

