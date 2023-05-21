All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Gotham FC52116117
Portland413152210
San Diego530151510
Washington41315117
OL Reign431131310
North Carolina3321189
Louisville22410119
Orlando34110712
Angel City23391113
Houston233959
Kansas City2606916
Chicago16141122

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Portland 4, Chicago 0

Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

