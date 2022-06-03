All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC4201283
OL Reign213954
ANGEL CITY FC320943
Houston212863
Chicago2128108
Louisville222866
Orlando2228912
Washington114766
Portland113665
Gotham FC220645
Kansas City141439
North Carolina031136

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 27

Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0

Monday, May 30

Kansas City 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

