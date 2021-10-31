All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1365443317
Reign FC1383423724
Chicago1185382828
Washington1076362826
Gotham FC8510342820
North Carolina996332823
Houston995323130
Orlando7107282732
Louisville5126212039
Kansas City3147161536

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

Reign FC 3, Kansas City 0

North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie

Sunday, October 31

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

