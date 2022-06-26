All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC52318168
Portland41416217
Chicago414161410
Houston423151510
OL Reign3241376
ANGEL CITY FC4411379
Washington13691012
Louisville24391014
Gotham FC340959
Kansas City2439813
Orlando2528924
North Carolina24171212

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0

Sunday, June 19

Portland 6, Orlando 0

San Diego Wave FC 3, Gotham FC 0

Houston 4, North Carolina 3

Friday, July 1

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

