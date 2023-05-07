All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
OL Reign41113125
Portland30312178
Washington3031295
Gotham FC4201276
San Diego33091010
North Carolina231779
Kansas City230679
Houston123635
Orlando2406511
Angel City1225810
Louisville024469
Chicago14141115

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign 2, Louisville 2, tie

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Orlando 3, San Diego 1

Angel City 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, April 30

Kansas City 2, Gotham FC 0

Saturday, May 6

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Orlando 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Kansas City at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

