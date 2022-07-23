All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego634221911
Portland516212910
Chicago525202016
Houston543182014
Kansas City543181214
OL Reign43517119
Angel City542171011
Orlando354131226
Gotham FC46012718
Louisville255111318
Washington157101115
North Carolina25281416

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 15

Angel City at North Carolina ppd.

Louisville 0, San Diego 0, tie

Saturday, July 16

Houston 4, Chicago 1

Portland 5, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, July 17

Orlando 0, Washington 0, tie

Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0

Friday, July 29

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OL Reign at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign at Louisville, 8 p.m.

