WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina642201811
San Diego642201813
Washington515201510
Portland524192614
OL Reign641191914
Gotham FC533181310
Houston434161010
Orlando471131019
Louisville236121312
Angel City363121622
Chicago371101428
Kansas City38091120

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 9

San Diego 0, Louisville 0, tie

Saturday, June 10

Washington 2, Angel City 1

North Carolina 5, Chicago 0

OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1

Sunday, June 11

Gotham FC 1, Houston 1, tie

Orlando 3, Portland 1

Saturday, June 17

Angel City 2, San Diego 1

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Gotham FC at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Chicago at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Angel City, 8 p.m.

