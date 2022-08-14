All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|1
|7
|28
|36
|15
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|20
|20
|San Diego
|7
|5
|4
|25
|21
|14
|Houston
|7
|4
|4
|25
|26
|17
|Chicago
|6
|3
|5
|23
|22
|17
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|6
|21
|16
|14
|Orlando
|4
|5
|6
|18
|17
|30
|Angel City
|5
|5
|3
|18
|14
|16
|Louisville
|2
|6
|8
|14
|16
|22
|Gotham FC
|4
|8
|0
|12
|9
|24
|Washington
|1
|6
|9
|12
|16
|21
|North Carolina
|2
|6
|4
|10
|23
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 7
Kansas City 2, San Diego 1
Chicago 2, Gotham FC 0
Houston 2, OL Reign 1
Angel City 2, Orlando 2, tie
Wednesday, August 10
Portland 2, Washington 1
Friday, August 12
Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie
Saturday, August 13
Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3
Orlando 1, San Diego 0
Sunday, August 14
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 24
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
