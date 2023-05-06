All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|3
|0
|3
|12
|9
|5
|Portland
|3
|0
|2
|11
|14
|5
|OL Reign
|3
|1
|1
|10
|10
|5
|San Diego
|3
|3
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Gotham FC
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|5
|Houston
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|3
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|6
|7
|9
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Angel City
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|10
|Louisville
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|8
|Chicago
|1
|3
|1
|4
|10
|13
|Orlando
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 28
North Carolina 1, Houston 0
Saturday, April 29
OL Reign 2, Louisville 2, tie
Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie
Orlando 3, San Diego 1
Angel City 3, Portland 3, tie
Sunday, April 30
Kansas City 2, Gotham FC 0
Saturday, May 6
Washington 3, San Diego 1
Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
