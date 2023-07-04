All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina842262011
Portland734253319
OL Reign743242317
Washington635232019
Gotham FC644221513
San Diego662201916
Houston446181011
Louisville347161715
Orlando581161421
Kansas City590151624
Angel City365141622
Chicago491131833

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 1

Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Chicago 1, San Diego 0

Orlando 3, Washington 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 0

Kansas City 1, Portland 0

Sunday, July 2

Angel City 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Friday, July 7

OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Portland at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you