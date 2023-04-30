All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland30211145
OL Reign31110105
San Diego320997
Washington203964
Gotham FC320955
Houston113633
Kansas City230679
North Carolina230646
Angel City1225810
Louisville014468
Chicago13141013
Orlando1403411

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 22

OL Reign 5, Chicago 2

Houston 0, Washington 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, April 23

Kansas City 2, Orlando 0

San Diego 2, Angel City 0

Friday, April 28

North Carolina 1, Houston 0

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign 2, Louisville 2, tie

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Orlando 3, San Diego 1

Angel City 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, April 30

Kansas City 2, Gotham FC 0

Saturday, May 6

San Diego at Washington, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Angel City, 8 p.m.

