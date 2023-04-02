All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland200681
San Diego200663
Washington101432
Houston101421
OL Reign110321
Angel City110333
Gotham FC110323
North Carolina110323
Louisville002222
Chicago020035
Kansas City020015
Orlando020016

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

North Carolina 1, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Chicago 2

Sunday, March 26

Washington 1, OL Reign 0

Portland 4, Orlando 0

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Gotham FC 2, Angel City 1

Saturday, April 1

Portland 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Washington 2, Louisville 2, tie

OL Reign 2, Gotham FC 0

San Diego 3, North Carolina 1

Sunday, April 2

Angel City 2, Orlando 1

Friday, April 14

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

